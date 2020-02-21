Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 952,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Arconic has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Arconic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

