argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.77.

argenx stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

