Argo Group (ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 16th

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.