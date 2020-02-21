Argo Group (ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 16th

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Argo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.
Argo Group Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
