Argus Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.
NTAP opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.
In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
