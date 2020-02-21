Argus Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NTAP opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

