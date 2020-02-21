Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 5.3%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, 1,442,189 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 748,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

