Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 5.3%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, 1,442,189 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 748,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
