Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.35

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.35 and last traded at $145.23, with a volume of 2797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.65.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 117,283 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.