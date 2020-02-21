Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 2,623 ($34.50) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,644.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,439.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.