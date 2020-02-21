Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.09), approximately 2,450 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4,612% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.68. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

About Athelney Trust (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

