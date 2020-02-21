AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

ATRC stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

