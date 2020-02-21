Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.