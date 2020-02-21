Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Auryn Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

AUG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

