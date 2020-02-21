Autohome Inc (ATHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

ATHM stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

