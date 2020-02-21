Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,193 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Autohome worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Autohome by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $69,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 62.0% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $171,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ATHM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. 364,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,283. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

