Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Shares Up 16.7%

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 77,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 37,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

About Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP)

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

