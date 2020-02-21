Aventus Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $852,240.00 and approximately $18,410.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

