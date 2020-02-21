Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $550,875.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 2,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,235. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $907.14 million, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

