B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

