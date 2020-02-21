BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.80 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BA opened at GBX 669.60 ($8.81) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 578.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 693.17 ($9.12).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

