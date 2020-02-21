Bank of America Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $37.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,239,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

