Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,948,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE BK opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

