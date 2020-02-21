Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,604 ($100.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,630.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,357.78. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

