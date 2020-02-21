Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 320,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.