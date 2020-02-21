Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.70, approximately 663,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,773,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $18,261,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

