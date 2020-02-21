Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 242,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

