Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €25.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on P1Z. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.56 ($26.23).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

