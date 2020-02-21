BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.33% of BIO-TECHNE worth $195,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

TECH stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,103. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

