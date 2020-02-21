bitUSD Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, bitUSD has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $42.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00009668 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.02981188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00229218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00145177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002751 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,207,670 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

