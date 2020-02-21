BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0377 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinEgg, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $15,989.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,787,114 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.