BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $41,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.92. The stock had a trading volume of 473,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,800. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,381 shares of company stock valued at $58,405,952. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

