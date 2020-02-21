bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.99). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.85) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.