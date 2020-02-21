Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 251,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 222,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 462,590 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 34,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.