BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, approximately 107,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 118,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

