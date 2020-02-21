Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 383 ($5.04). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

