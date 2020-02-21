Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

NYSE BYD opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

