Brian A. Bales Sells 21,127 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RSG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,422. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

