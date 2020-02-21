Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.03-0.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.8-47.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.3 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.29 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 386,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

