Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $936.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $932.23 million. Brinker International posted sales of $839.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 160.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 699,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

