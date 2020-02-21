Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 73,646 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00.
AVGO opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.