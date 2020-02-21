Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 73,646 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00.

AVGO opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

