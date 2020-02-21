Brokerages Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. JD.Com also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.Com.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,537,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900,075. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

