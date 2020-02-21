Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $3,260,638 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,137. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

