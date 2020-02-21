Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

