Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

