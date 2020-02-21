Brokerages Set $63.00 Target Price for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Relmada Therapeutics an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

RLMD traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 233,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,476. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.