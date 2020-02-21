Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $16.63

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 44,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.