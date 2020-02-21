Brokerages Set Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT at $6.25

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.