Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) PT at $18.33

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,688. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

