Brokers Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

