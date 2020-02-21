Buckle Inc’s January Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 5% during the month of January. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $10,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

