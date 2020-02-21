C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Stock Price Up 16%

C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT) rose 16% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

