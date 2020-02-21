Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.99. 1,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,139. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $176.31 and a one year high of $288.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

